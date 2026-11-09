Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 18:21)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi carried a proposal from US President Donald Trump to Tehran aimed at ending the war, an informed source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Iraq's Ambassador to Iran, Yasser Abdul Zahra al-Hajjaj, confirmed that al-Zaidi's visit to Tehran was private and unannounced, focusing on efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the region.

Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), al-Hajjaj said Iraq was not on the sidelines of regional developments but was actively pursuing its national interests under al-Zaidi's leadership, using diplomatic efforts to promote de-escalation and regional stability. He added that Baghdad was working to support regional stability and prevent the conflict from spreading through diplomatic engagement.

Citing an informed source, Fars News Agency reported that al-Zaidi made a brief visit to Tehran on Friday, lasting several hours, during which he held talks with Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of Iran's negotiating team, focusing exclusively on Iraq's efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf thanked the Iraqi delegation for its efforts and outlined Iran's proposal, which is built around a two-day timeframe, stressing that the United States must respect Iran's rights under the framework of the proposal to advance negotiations.

Tasnim News Agency also reported that Al-Zaidi was accompanied by Falih al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization. He also met Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian

Al-Zaidi received a phone call from Trump last Thursday, during which the two leaders discussed regional developments, security developments, and prospects for the coming period. They also stressed the importance of coordination and consultation between the two countries in addressing current challenges and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy in resolving crises, according to a statement from Al-Zaidi's media office.