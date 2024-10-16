Iraqi PM Al-sudani inaugurates major infrastructure projects in Diyala governorate

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Diyala to oversee the progress of several key infrastructure projects, including the inauguration of the 60-kilometer Baghdad-Al-Khalis road in both directions.

Al-Sudani’s media office says this project is “part of the Rehabilitation and Maintenance Project of the Baghdad-Kirkuk Road."

Since taking office, Prime Minister Al-Sudani has made visits to several governorates to monitor local conditions and launch vital service and economic projects. These include opening critical facilities at the Defense Industries Commission's Industrial Complex, various infrastructure projects in Baghdad, and significant electricity projects in the governorates of Nineveh and Saladin. Additionally, Al-Sudani inaugurated four new military manufacturing factories at the General Company for Military Industries complex in southern Baghdad, underscoring the government's commitment to strengthening Iraq's industrial and defense capabilities.