Iraqi PM Al-Sudani reaffirms “commitment to OPEC production policies”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to OPEC's production policies during a meeting with the organization's Secretary-General, Haitham Al-Ghais, in Baghdad.

According to a statement received by our agency, discussions focused on the state of the global oil market, the region's significance as a key supplier, and the importance of coordinated efforts among OPEC member states to maintain the stability of oil prices, balancing the interests of both producers and consumers.

“As one of OPEC's largest oil exporters, Iraq remains committed to the group's production plans and policies, including those outlined within the OPEC+ agreement,” Al-Sudani said based on the statement.

On Wednesday, Haitham Al-Ghais arrived in Baghdad for a two-day visit to the Iraqi capital to “strengthen bilateral communication on the oil market developments and expand cooperation within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+.”