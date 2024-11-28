Iraqi MP sounds alarm over lack of human rights commission in the country

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Independent MP Hamid Al-Shiblawi revealed an international crisis stemming from the absence of a Human Rights Commission in Iraq, calling on President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to intervene and prevent political interference in the selection of the new commission.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Shiblawi stated, "The term of the High Commission for Human Rights ended in 2020, causing an international crisis as Iraq lost its representation in the United Nations, international organizations, and the Arab Human Rights Council."

"There are periodic elections for the Arab countries to chair the Human Rights Commission each year, and Iraq lost this opportunity due to the absence of a Human Rights Commission in the country. This has led to increased crime rates, drug abuse, and divorce cases, and also resulted in Iraq losing its membership in the Arab Human Rights Council."

"Political forces are currently interfering in the work of the Parliament and want to select members for the Human Rights Commission as if it were a partisan and non-independent body," he added.