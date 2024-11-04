Iraqi MP reveals possible extension of current parliamentary session

Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Mohammed Al-Khafaji, announced, on Monday, that the current legislative term of Iraq's House of Representatives is set to end on November 9, with the potential for a one-month extension under Article 58 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Al-Khafaji explained to Shafaq News Agency that, according to this article, “the legislative term could be extended upon the request of the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament, or 50 MPs, with the extension requiring approval by a majority vote of the House.”

He noted that “there is an intention to extend the legislative term from November 9 to December 9 to streamline parliamentary work and pass pending legislation, as recent months have seen repeated delays in sessions and an incomplete legislative agenda.”

Al-Khafaji emphasized that this extension would provide the government additional time to submit the 2025 General Budget Bill, which is expected before the end of the year, stressing the importance of the government using this period effectively to avoid delays similar to those faced with the current year’s budget.