Iraqi MP: US-Led Coalition no longer needed

Shafaq News/ Iraq no longer requires the presence of the Global Coalition against Daesh (ISIS), the US-led coalition, on its soil due to the enhanced capabilities of its security forces, an Iraqi MP said on Sunday.

The member of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, MP Ahmed Al-Moussawi, told Shafaq News that “the committee supports the Iraqi government’s efforts to facilitate the withdrawal of coalition forces. The government has already held multiple rounds of negotiations on this matter.”

He emphasized that the government and the coalition have agreed on a withdrawal timeline. “There is no justification for the continued presence of these forces in Iraq, as the country has recovered, stability is evident, and all security agencies are effectively carrying out their duties,” he added.

The MP described the coalition’s presence as "secondary," stating that its primary justification was providing air cover. “Iraq requires intelligence and technical support, as well as military armament that aligns with the region’s security challenges,” he added.

Under an agreement between Baghdad and Washington, all coalition forces are set to withdraw from Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar province, with a significant reduction in their presence in Baghdad by September 2025.