Iraqi Lawmaker calls for independent air defense budget

Shafaq News- Baghdad

called on Wednesday for the Iraq’s air defense and air force budgets should be separated from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense’s general budget, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Security and Defense Committee urged on Wednesday, arguing that dedicated funding is needed to build an integrated deterrence system.

Haider Al-Muhyawi told Shafaq News that the current parliamentary direction focuses on requiring the government to allocate independent funding for air defense capabilities. “The Ministry of Defense does not currently need additional personnel as much as it needs to develop its technical, intelligence, and armament capabilities.”

He added that reopening military recruitment would impose high financial costs at a time when Iraq is not prepared to absorb new personnel despite calls from some political groups, accusing domestic political actors of obstructing efforts to strengthen the Iraqi military. ”Some groups pursue external agendas aimed at weakening the institution.”

Iraq faces challenges in integrating its air defense systems since the current network relies largely on fragmented short-range platforms with limited coverage, including the US-made Avenger system and the Russian-made Pantsir-S1.

These systems have struggled to prevent repeated airspace violations by regional actors, prompting renewed debate over Iraq’s defense modernization efforts.

Baghdad is seeking to finalize a deal reportedly worth $3 billion with France for the purchase of 14 Rafale F4 fighter jets. However, Western media reports have indicated that Israeli and US pressure has complicated efforts to equip the aircraft with long-range Meteor missiles.

The reported restrictions could push Iraq to consider alternative options, including China’s J-10 fighter jet or Pakistan’s JF-17 aircraft, as Baghdad seeks greater flexibility in its defense procurement strategy.

Read more: Iraq's air defense void: How US vetoes, and Russian limits leave Baghdad exposed