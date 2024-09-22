Iraqi Judiciary supports amendments to Personal Status Law, emphasizes protection of women's rights

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced its support for amending the Personal Status Law as proposed in the Parliament, emphasizing that it will not be limited to "child marriage" or infringe on "women's rights."

During a meeting to discuss the draft amendment of Personal Status Law No. (188) of 1959, the council noted, according to a statement, "the inaccuracy of media reports that oversimplify the amendment project and misrepresent it as aimed at child marriage, stripping custody from mothers, depriving wives of alimony, or denying daughters inheritance in real estate."

"This portrayal contradicts the truth and the intended goals of this amendment, as the foundation of the proposed changes is based on Article (41) of the Iraqi Constitution, which states that Iraqis are free in their commitment to their personal statusaccording to their religions, sects, beliefs, or choices, and this shall be regulated by law,” the statement added. “Thus, the matter related to personal status is a personal choice but must comply with a law enacted by Parliament."

Moreover, the council's statement indicated that “the original draft law does not address detailed provisions concerning family matters such as marriage, divorce, custody, and alimony; rather, it refers these issues to a code of religious rulings to be prepared later by the Scientific Council of Shiite Endowment Office and the Scientific and Fatwa Council of the Sunni Endowment Office, in coordination with the Supreme Judicial Council, and to be presented to Parliament for approval within six months from the enactment of this law."

Notably, the proposed amendments have sparked debate due to concerns about their alignment with the country's cultural, religious, and sectarian diversity. These amendments, driven mainly by the Shiite Coordination Framework, aim to grant religious authorities power over personal status matters.