Iraqi Judiciary receives archive of ISIS crimes from UN team

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced that it had received an archive from the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD) concerning crimes perpetrated by ISIS in Iraq.

According to a statement from the judiciary council, its President, Judge Faik Zidan, received Ana Peyró Llopis, the special adviser and the head of UNITAD, along with team members, earlier today. “The meeting included the handover of documents related to ISIS's crimes, archived by the UNITAD team.”

UNITAD was established pursuant to Security Council resolution 2379 (2017) to support domestic efforts to hold ISIS accountable by collecting, preserving, and storing evidence in Iraq of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the terrorist group in Iraq.

Reuters had reported on March 20 that the UN team had to cut its mission short due to strained relations with the Iraqi government.