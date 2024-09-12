Iraqi Integrity Commission praises court’s decision to investigate leaked audio clips involving its chief

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission on Thursday commended the Iraqi judiciary for launching an investigation into alleged audio recordings attributed to its chief, Judge Haider Hanoun.

In a statement, the commission said Judge Hanoun thanked the Iraqi judiciary and the public prosecutor for initiating the investigation into the "forged and fabricated" audio clips falsely attributed to him. He emphasized that he respects any conclusions and decisions that emerge from the investigation.

The commission also announced the postponement of a press conference it had previously scheduled, citing the ongoing judicial procedures. "In respect of the judicial investigation and to ensure it is not influenced, we have postponed the press conference," the statement said. It stressed the commission’s commitment to seeking truth, achieving justice, and holding accountable those who attempt to undermine the state, citizens’ security, and its institutions.

The statement further underlined the commission’s resolve to confront corruption and recover public funds, despite attempts by some to discredit its work. "These efforts only strengthen our determination to pursue corrupt individuals and restore the people's wealth," the commission added.

Recently, social media platforms circulated audio clips purportedly of Judge Hanoun, in which he allegedly complained about political interference in the commission’s work, particularly pressure to overlook cases of financial and administrative corruption within government institutions.

According to the recordings, Hanoun harshly criticized First Integrity Court Judge Diaa Jaafar, accusing investigators within the commission of being loyal to Jaafar and obstructing the institution’s efforts by relaying internal matters to him.