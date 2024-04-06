Iraqi Home Foundation for Creativity hosts world's largest iftar for orphans

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Home Foundation for Creativity hosted the world's largest iftar* for orphans at the Al-Shaab International Stadium in the capital city of Baghdad, on Saturday.

Hisham Hassan Al-Dahabi, the foundation's director, told Shafaq News Agency, "We decided to invite all orphans in Baghdad, numbering more than 12,000."

Al-Dahabi affirmed that "the number will enter the Guinness World Records as unprecedented based on the actual data."

He commended Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for his "generous initiative in supporting and sponsoring the banquet," noting that "Al-Sudani is always at the forefront of charitable work and supporting all charitable institutions from a humanitarian perspective."

After being honored in 2017, Hisham Al-Dahabi managed to elevate his humanitarian work to new horizons. He drew inspiration from the "Makers of Hope" award, creating a miniature contest called the "Golden Dream," aiming to assist others, as he says, in experiencing the feeling bestowed by recognition and appreciation when engaging in any charitable work. He joyfully recounted how the award changed his life and the lives of hundreds of orphans and elderly.

*Iftar is breaking the fast during the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan