Iraqi Hezbollah: Will not abandon our people in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most prominent factions in Iraq, announced its continued operations in support of Gaza, despite the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire declared on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, the group said, "The ceasefire between the two sides in Lebanon and the Zionist entity [Israel] would not have been possible without the resilience of Hezbollah fighters and the failure of the Zionists to achieve their objectives, making the decision solely Lebanese."

The Iraqi Hezbollah also referred to the United States as "the enemy," accusing it of being Israel's partner in all acts of betrayal, killing, destruction, and displacement, stressing that Israel “will eventually have to pay for its actions.”

The group further confirmed that a pause by one side of the Axis of Resistance, which includes groups from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, would not undermine the “Unity of Fronts” strategy, but would instead lead to the involvement of new forces, further strengthening the "sacred" struggle against the enemies.

Reiterating its unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause, Kataib Hezbollah stated, "It is a cause for which precious blood is sacrificed, just as it has been in Lebanon and by the Axis forces."

The Iraqi group affirmed its unwavering support for Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in more than 44,000 deaths, "We will not abandon our people in Gaza, regardless of the sacrifices, undeterred by the threats, betrayals, and criminal methods of the enemies," it concluded.

Notably, since October 7, 2023, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI), an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups including Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions against Israel.