Iraqi Government: new initiatives to fuel development

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the fifth regular session of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, where the meeting discussed general national affairs, reviewed economic and service-related files, and addressed priorities for implementing the government’s program, according to Al-Sudani media office.

Within the framework of following up on urban development projects, the council approved the transfer of ownership of archaeological sites within the land plot indicated in a letter from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers dated June 1, 2023, to the Baghdad Municipality without compensation, provided that it does not conflict with the city’s master plan, in accordance with the Law on Ownership of Imperial Properties and Buildings (No. 3 of 1960).

The council also decided to place the "Great Hilla Sewage Project" under the supervision of Babil Governorate, with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities withdrawing from supervisory duties, and periodic reports to be submitted to the Council of Ministers every three months.

Additionally, the council approved the referral of the design, implementation, operation, and maintenance of the South Karbala Water Project, with a capacity of 16,000 m³/hour, to the Chinese company "Shandong Shi Ji," at a cost of 699.75 billion dinars.

Regarding the completion of stalled projects, the council agreed to establish the infrastructure and electrical linkage components for the Al-Hakim General Hospital in Najaf, and to increase the total cost of infrastructure projects in Imam al-Sadiq District, Basra Governorate, in addition to the construction of the Basra Traffic Directorate headquarters.

To support farmers, the council approved the Ministry of Agriculture's issuance of instructions for agricultural land lease rates under Law No. 24 of 2024, with rental prices determined based on the type of land.

In the field of renewable energy projects, the council approved the referral of the waste treatment and power generation plant project in Nahrawan to the company "Shanghai S.U.S.," with energy purchase tariffs set, and authorized the National Investment Commission to issue the investment license.

The council also approved modifying the contract area for the Eastern Baghdad Field by adding 95 km² west of the Diyala River and exempted the project to construct storage tanks at the Kask Refinery in Nineveh Governorate from the implementation regulations of the Budget Law, granting the Oil Minister spending authority.

In the field of civil aviation, the council approved the Civil Aviation Authority's contract with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) to obtain international accreditation for the Civil Aviation Institute and to implement training programs.