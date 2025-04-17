Iraqi FM invited to visit Bulgaria to deepen dialogue

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein spoke with his Bulgarian counterpart, Georgi Georgiev, on Thursday to explore avenues for deepening bilateral cooperation and chart prospects, according to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

Georgiev expressed Bulgaria’s willingness to contribute to the “Development Road” project, while Hussein confirmed he would accept Georgiev’s invitation to visit Bulgaria at the earliest possible opportunity.

The statement noted that the two ministers focused on strengthening economic partnership. Hussein pledged to follow up on Bulgarian proposals related to the Development Road project, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Bulgaria and continuing dialogue with international partners to serve shared interests.