Iraqi FM calls for regional committee to defuse crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein proposed the creation of an open-membership regional committee to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein took part in the June 20 emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers—held at Iraq’s request—to discuss the implications of the Israeli attacks on Iranian territory. He also headed Iraq’s delegation at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul from June 21 to 22.

During his remarks, Hussein warned that the ongoing Israeli escalation poses a serious threat not only to Iran but to the security and stability of the entire region. He urged Arab and Islamic states to take collective action to pressure international powers and develop joint initiatives to halt the crisis.

As part of his initiative, Hussein proposed the formation of a joint regional committee with open membership, designed to maintain communication between regional states and help defuse tensions through dialogue.

The final communiqué of the emergency Arab meeting condemned the Israeli assault and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. It also endorsed Hussein’s proposal to form a committee under the framework of the OIC. The proposal was later presented at the OIC ministerial meeting, where it gained approval from member states.

Hussein also emphasized the gravity of the continuing escalation, including the attacks on Gaza, and Iran, and repeated violations of Iraqi airspace, calling for concrete measures to prevent further destabilization in the region.