Iraqi F-16s destroy ISIS hideout in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced on Friday the destruction of a hideout used by ISIS militants in the Hamrin Mountains within Diyala province.

The command said in a statement received by Shafaq News, “precise airstrikes were carried out using F-16 aircraft, resulting in the destruction of the hideout and the killing of all ISIS militants inside.

Hours before, JOC confirmed the killing of the so-called “Deputy Assistant Governor of ISIS” along with six of his aides, in the Hamrin Mountains.

These operations are part of a broader campaign by Iraqi forces to intensify counterterrorism efforts.

Over the past month, these actions have resulted in the deaths of 30 ISIS militants.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq, particularly in the Triangle of Death (Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala), through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.