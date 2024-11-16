Iraqi Forces strike ISIS cell in southwest Kirkuk, turning hideout to rubble

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported on Saturday that an airstrike targeted an ISIS cell in Zgheitoun Valley, southwest of Kirkuk, as part of the military operations within the Kirkuk Operations Command's sector.

In a statement, JOC revealed, "This specialized operation was based on precise intelligence… following two days of intensive surveillance of a terrorist group of four members Zgheitoun Valley."

The statement added that F-16 jets successfully destroyed the hideout and eliminated the terrorists within.

Despite its regional defeat in Iraq in 2017, ISIS remains a persistent threat. The group has adapted to its territorial losses by shifting to insurgency tactics, deploying small, mobile units to carry out attacks from remote and rugged areas. These operations often target Iraqi security forces and maintain the group's disruptive presence.

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their campaign against ISIS, leading to the arrest and killing of dozens of members, including high-ranking leaders.