Iraqi Electricity Ministry announces reinstatement of 625 MW of Iranian power

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel announced, on Wednesday, the reinstatement of 625 megawatts of Iranian power to Iraq, describing the discussions about importing Turkmen gas as "positive."

“Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran was fruitful, resulting in the reinstatement of 625 MW of Iranian electricity through the Mirsad, Karkha, and Siril transmission lines. This is part of the 1,200 MW that had been cut off about a month ago.” Fadel stated to Shafaq News.

During his visit to Tehran, Fadel explained that “the Iraqi delegation, headed by the PM, presented a detailed proposal to Iranian officials regarding the quantities of gas to be supplied to Iraq and the contracts signed between the two countries. They outlined Iraq's actual needs for the upcoming summer season, receiving assurances from Iranian officials to adhere to the contract terms in the upcoming period.”

The minister also mentioned that the discussions led by Al-Sudani included a request to facilitate the transportation of gas from Turkmenistan to Iraq through Iranian territories, noting that “Iraq would rely on Turkmen gas for 50% of its needs during the upcoming summer, while also being prepared to receive Iranian gas if available to meet increasing demands.”

A government source revealed, on Wednesday, that the Mirsad line, which supplies electricity to areas in Diyala province, has resumed operation gradually after nearly two months of unexpected stoppage.

Iraq heavily relies on Iranian gas to operate approximately 60% of its gas-powered electricity plants, with the remainder depending on local production, which remains modest compared to the growing needs.

In March, the Ministry of Electricity signed a five-year contract with Iran for gas supply, amounting to 50 million cubic meters per day, with quantities adjusted according to system needs to maintain the operation of power plants and meet the increasing demand for electricity.