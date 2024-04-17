Iraqi Defense Minister affirms progress in military cooperation with Global Coalition

Shafaq News / Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi affirmed, on Wednesday, that military committees have made significant progress with the Global Coalition, indicating that there are upcoming sessions to finalize future agreements.

During a press conference held in al-Sulaymaniyah, Al-Abbasi stated that the Iraqi side had ready contracts regarding the equipment process for the army's aviation and air defense sectors, which were signed by the American side and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Defense.

He further emphasized the Iraqi side's commitment to the continuation of intelligence cooperation and coordination with the Coalition, especially regarding air support.

The minister highlighted that Iraqi military committees have made significant strides with the Global Coalition after two negotiating sessions, confirming that an agreement has matured between the two parties and that there are further upcoming meetings.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who is currently visiting the US, affirmed their commitment to the enduring strategic partnership between Iraq and the United States, discussing their vision for comprehensive bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement between Iraq and the United States for the year 2008.