Iraqi Army Chief leads major security review at Al-Qa'im border amid heavy reinforcements

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, conducted an assessment of the security situation at Al-Qa'im border crossing with Syria, which is witnessing reinforcements of security forces from various formations.

“Yarallah, accompanied by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, inspected the border crossing, along with the Assistant Operations Commander, the Commander of Land Forces, the Commander of Al-Jazeera Operations, and the Assistant Director of Military Intelligence,” according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The statement noted that the first stop was a visit to the 7th Infantry Division headquarters, where “a briefing was provided on the responsibilities, readiness, deployment, and measures taken by the command in response to the current challenges.”

“Yarallah then toured the border strip, inspecting several Border Guard companies within the 9th Border Brigade's sector.”

The Army Chief reassured Iraqis, urging them to trust their security forces in their responsibility to maintain security and control along the border. He praised the efforts and duties performed by the army and other formations.