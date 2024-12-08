Iraqi Airways suspends flights to Lebanon due to developments in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Lebanon due to the security developments in Syria.

In a statement issued today, Iraqi Airways declared a "temporary halt to flights between Baghdad and Beirut, including free flights designated to transport Lebanese guests in Iraq who wish to voluntarily return to their country."

"The situation will continue to be monitored, and coordination with relevant authorities will be maintained to assess the situation periodically," the statement explained.

The statement also urged affected passengers to contact Iraqi Airways offices for more information on available options, including rescheduling flights or ticket refunds without penalties.

Earlier, the Ministry of Migration announced the return of approximately 2,000 Lebanese nationals from Iraq as part of the first batch, following the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanese migrants began arriving in Iraq in September 2024, following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, which led to widespread destruction and casualties in southern Lebanon, prompted over 20,000 Lebanese citizens to seek refuge in Iraq, with many choosing to settle in cities like Najaf and Karbala.