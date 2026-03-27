Iraq warns escalating war threatens regional and global stability

Shafaq News- Geneva

Iraq on Friday warned that escalating military operations pose an immediate threat to regional and global stability, calling for urgent international action to protect civilians, particularly children.

Speaking at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Iraq’s representative described the intensifying conflict as a “flagrant” breach of international law, cautioning that it endangers economic stability and civilian safety. He condemned attacks on children and educational institutions as serious violations of humanitarian and human rights law.

“Targeting schools is a direct threat to the future and stability of communities,” he added, stressing that protecting children in conflict is a shared international responsibility and calling for safeguarding their rights and dignity.

The statement also warned that continued escalation would deepen existing crises and further destabilize the region, while urging dialogue as the primary path toward de-escalation and peace.