Iraq vows legal action against Global Coalition after attack on PMF members in Babil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool reported that Coalition Forces committed a "heinous crime" north of Babil, pledging to take appropriate legal and diplomatic measures to "preserve rights."

Rasool stated, "Despite extensive efforts through political and diplomatic channels, as well as the efforts of the higher military commission, which have reached advanced stages in the efforts of ending the presence and operations of the Global Coalition against Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and transitioning to a bilateral security relationship based on mutual respect and safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty and security, the coalition forces have committed a heinous crime and blatant aggression."

Rasool explained that the International Coalition forces used their "fighter jets to conduct a "reckless and irresponsible aggressive act" against the Iraqi security forces sites in northern Babil Governorate at 22:45 on Tuesday, July 30.

He affirmed that " Such serious and uncalculated transgressions can significantly undermine all efforts, mechanisms, and frameworks of joint security work to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. They also risk dragging Iraq and the entire region into dangerous conflicts and wars. Therefore, we hold the coalition forces fully responsible for these consequences following this flagrant aggression."

"The Global Coalition against Daesh operates in Iraq under a specific mandate for a defined mission and against a common enemy. These attacks represent a serious violation of this mission and mandate. Iraq will take the appropriate legal and diplomatic measures to protect its rights, ensure its security and sovereignty, and safeguard its territory. We will also seek justice for the fallen heroes and hold those responsible for the attack accountable."

On Wednesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) reported that "a strike targeting two patrols north of Babil killed four PMF members," affirming that "the attack was carried out by missiles launched from aircraft."

Notably, the United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the International Coalition against ISIS.

Iraq has requested that troops from the US-led military coalition begin withdrawing in September and formally end the coalition's mission by September 2025.