Iraq unveils plan for steam power plants, attracting over 100 companies

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced plans to establish steam power plants, revealing that dozens of local and foreign companies have expressed interest in the project.

Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel, according to a statement from the ministry, confirmed that three investment models have been presented to companies interested in constructing these plants. "More than 100 local and foreign companies have expressed interest in applying to establish them."

The power plants will be distributed as follows:

Southern Region:

- Al-Amara Thermal Plant (1,400 MW)

- Al-Faw Thermal Plant (1,950 MW)

- Al-Nasiriyah Thermal Plant Expansion (1,260 MW)

- Al-Hartha Thermal Plant Expansion (1,400 MW)

Central Euphrates Region:

- Najaf Thermal Plant (1,400 MW)

- Al-Shanafiya Thermal Plant (700 MW)

- Al-Musayyib Thermal Plant Expansion (700 MW)

Central Region:

- Al-Yusufyiah Thermal Plant Project (1,820 MW)

- Al-Anbar Steam Power Plant (1,400 MW)

Northern Region:

- Al-Shemal Thermal Plant Expansion (700 MW)

- Al-Kasik Thermal Plant (1,400 MW)

- Samarra Thermal Plant Expansion (1,330 MW)

Notably, the steam power plants are part of a series of projects aimed at diversifying energy sources and preventing widespread blackouts, especially as Iraq struggles to avoid a severe energy crisis after US President Donald Trump revoked its exemption from sanctions on Iranian gas and electricity imports. This move threatens to cut off nearly 40% of the country's power supply.