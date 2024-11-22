Iraq to lift curfew amid criticism of census-related restrictions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities will lift the inter-province curfew at midnight Friday, ending a restriction imposed for the two-day population and housing census, an official source in Baghdad said.

"The movement between provinces will resume as normal starting at midnight," the source told Shafaq News.

The curfew, implemented nationwide since Wednesday night, was partially eased on Thursday evening when authorities lifted restrictions within Baghdad and other provinces, though inter-province travel remained restricted.

While the census progressed, the Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms criticized the government’s handling of the event, calling the measures "failed policies" that left journalists struggling to do their jobs.

The center highlighted complaints from journalists who faced challenges crossing checkpoints, even with official badges issued by the Communications and Media Commission.

Security personnel and checkpoint staff reportedly showed little cooperation, according to the center.

"The discretionary actions by certain security elements represent a restriction on journalists’ work and the freedoms guaranteed by the constitution and law," the center said.

"It is unfortunate that journalists consistently bear the brunt of the government's flawed and chaotic decisions, which we hope will be rectified in future events."