Iraq to host "Baghdad Dialogue" summit on regional changes and security in February

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital is preparing to host the "Baghdad Dialogue" summit in February, aimed at discussing recent regional changes, including the toppling of Assad’s regime and the formation of the new administration in Syria, as well as the security ramifications for the region.

Informed political sources told Shafaq News that preliminary approvals have been received by Iraq from neighboring countries, regional governments, and other influential nations in the area.

The sources confirmed that invitations will be sent out after Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani returns from his visit to the UK.

Among the invitees are Gulf countries, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Jordan, Yemen, Russia, and the United States, with "official representation at a high level" for the conference.

The sources also clarified that Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, will represent his country at the summit, where discussions will focus on the situation in Syria, including efforts to rebuild the country, form an inclusive government involving all its citizens without discrimination or division, and restore stability, which will positively impact Iraq and the region, particularly neighboring countries.

Additionally, the future of the Middle East will be discussed, particularly following the successful de-escalation efforts that have halted military conflicts in Gaza and southern Lebanon. The summit will also cover contributions from neighboring regional and European countries in the reconstruction of Gaza and southern Lebanon, according to the sources.

The sources anticipate that international organizations, such as UNICEF, will participate in the upcoming summit.

Earlier, an Iraqi government source revealed to Shafaq News that Al-Shibani is expected to visit Iraq soon. The source explained that the visit will address several issues of mutual interest between the Iraq and Syria, though no specific details were provided about the topics to be discussed.