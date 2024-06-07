Iraq to cut internet service during sixth preparatory grade exams

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced on Friday that internet service in Iraq will be cut for two hours with the start of the sixth preparatory grade exams.

In a brief statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the ministry said, "Internet service will be cut for two hours during the final exams for the sixth preparatory grade, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM, based on higher directives and at the request of the Ministry of Education."

Previously, on Sunday, May 19, 2024, the Ministry of Communications announced a two-hour internet service cut during the general exams for the intermediate level, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

The decision to cut internet service is made annually by the Ministry of Education as a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the national exams and to prevent disruptions for students. Additionally, this measure aims to maintain the confidentiality of the exam questions.