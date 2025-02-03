Iraq taps Swedish firm to upgrade 3 power plants

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced, on Monday, the signing of three contracts with the Swedish company Linxon to rehabilitate substations in Baghdad and Diyala.

In a statement, the media office of the Minister of Energy noted that the signed contracts include the rehabilitation of three main transformation stations with a capacity of 400 kV: the North Baghdad Substation, the South Baghdad Substation, and the Diyala Substation.

The rehabilitation work will utilize equipment from the global company Hitachi, and the project will include updating electrical equipment, enhancing protection and control systems, and improving the infrastructure of the substations to ensure continued and efficient operation, according to the statement.

The electricity sector in Iraq has been under ongoing development Recently, two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts are set to be established in Kirkuk Province, in a step that addresses a significant portion of the electricity shortage in the region.

In addition, Iraq’s Gulf Power Grid Connection Project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025,enabling the country to access the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) energy trading platform.