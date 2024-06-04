Iraq sends another convoy of aid to Gaza Strip Iraq breaking











Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced on Tuesday the launch of the largest convoy of food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip. "This initiative is a collaboration between the Government Communication Team and the Red Crescent Society under the patronage of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani." The Group said, adding that "The first land relief convoy has set off today to the people of Gaza, carrying more than 500 tons of food and medical supplies." The statement added, "These trucks will travel by land to the Trebil border crossing, then to the port of Aqaba, and by ferry to Egypt's Nuweiba port before reaching Rafah." Last March, another convoy of 482 tons of flour and other food items arrived in Jordan to be delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Jordanian government.