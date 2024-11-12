Iraq seeks international support for Palestinian and Lebanese rights through Riyadh summit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the political advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Fadi al-Shammari, stated that Iraq seeks to rally international support to bolster the resilience of Palestinians and Lebanese and to ensure their human rights.

In a statement, al-Shammari affirmed that through its participation in the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, in Riyadh, “Iraq reiterated its steadfast stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting the ongoing aggression of the occupying entity [Israel] against Gaza and Lebanon.”

He added that Iraq called for a unified Arab and Islamic stance to confront the challenges posed by the brutal violence of Israel and its attempts to expand the scope of the conflict in the region, which negatively impacts the trajectory of development, economic advancement, and energy resources and their extensions worldwide.

Shammari also noted that Iraq expresses its unwavering commitment to Arab and Islamic causes. Its presence at this summit aims to strengthen Arab and Islamic solidarity and work earnestly towards achieving stability in the region, adding, “Iraq is keen to contribute to building a new Arab model based on security, cooperation, and openness, thereby reinforcing its historical role on the regional stage and affirming its capacity to lead joint Arab efforts to face challenges and overcome crises.”

In this context, Al-Shammari emphasized Iraq’s diplomatic role in supporting the Palestinian cause and just Arab issues, calling for “intensified relief efforts to support the Palestinian and Lebanese people by providing urgent humanitarian aid and alleviating their suffering due to the aggression.”