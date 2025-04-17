Iraq seeks boost in tourism investment: Rixos Hotels in focus

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Thursday, with Rixos Hotels Group Chairman Fettah Tamince to discuss boosting foreign investment in the country’s tourism and hospitality industries.

According to a statement from the PM’s office, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s push to position itself as a viable destination for international investors, highlighting ongoing development, regulatory reforms, and upgraded infrastructure—particularly in Baghdad and other provinces—as the foundation for large-scale tourism initiatives.

He also highlighted Iraq’s “rich array of archaeological sites, religious landmarks, and cultural assets,” describing the country as an emerging hub with strong potential for global tourism.

Tamince, in turn, briefed the PM on Rixos Hotels’ presence in Iraq and its operations across 22 countries. He noted growing interest from international hospitality firms, calling Iraq an increasingly attractive market for expansion.