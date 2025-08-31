Iraq’s top court upholds Jaafari amendment to Personal Status Law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Sunday upheld parliament’s procedures for amending the Personal Status Law (PSL), endorsing the Sharia Code of Jaafari Jurisprudence advanced by the Shiite Endowment Office, an Iraqi MP revealed.

On Facebook, Muhammad Jassim al-Khafaji, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, said, “We won the case related to the PSL,” noting that the lawsuit filed to overturn the amendment was dismissed on the grounds of “no constitutional violation.”

