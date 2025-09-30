Iraq’s top court ends challenge to ambassadorial nominees

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court dismissed on Tuesday a lawsuit contesting the government’s appointment of new ambassadors, closing a case that had stirred sharp debate in parliament.

On Facebook, MP Haidar al-Salami disclosed the case’s rejection, attributing it to “lack of standing.”

On August 26, parliament approved Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s list of 91 ambassadorial nominees, a step the government hailed as a long-overdue breakthrough after vacancies stretching back to 2009. The move, however, drew sharp resistance, with lawmakers describing it as politically motivated. Independent MP Hussein al-Saabri told Shafaq News the session “lacked quorum” after around 20 deputies withdrew, leaving 169 of 329 members present, and vowed to contest the decision before the Supreme Court.

