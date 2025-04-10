Iraq's teachers protests: Al-Maliki joins call for fair pay

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi Prime Minister and head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, on Thursday, voiced support for ongoing protests by teachers and public sector workers.

In a post on X, Al-Maliki said he stood in solidarity with the demands of educators, service workers, laborers, and legal professionals seeking adjustments to their salaries, calling for “comprehensive and centralized reform of the salary scale in a way that takes into account the state's capabilities.”

"We also emphasize the importance of peaceful protest and reject any clashes with security forces,” Al-Maliki wrote. “The message has been received, and we fear the demonstrations may be exploited by those with negative agendas.”

نتضامن مع #مطالب_التربويين وموظفي #الخدمات #والعمال #والحقوقيين في تعديل رواتبهم، وندعو إلى إصلاح شامل ومركزي لسلم الرواتب بما يراعي قدرات الدولة ونؤكد على سلمية التظاهر ورفض الاحتكاك بالأمن، فقد وصلت الرسالة ونخشى استغلال التظاهرات من أصحاب الأجندات السلبية. #المالكي — Nouri Al-Maliki (@nourialmalikiiq) April 10, 2025

Several Iraqi provinces have witnessed large-scale protests in recent days including Baghdad, Basra, Al-Diwaniyah, and Dhi Qar with teachers and government employees demanding better living conditions, job security, and revisions to the public salary structure.