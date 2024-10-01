Iraqi paramilitary commander says Iraqi Resistance possess advanced weaponry, hints at use in Israel conflict

Shafaq News/ A leader Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, part of the broader resistance factions, said on Tuesday that it has advanced military capabilities which have yet to be deployed in its conflict with Israel.

Ali al-Fatlawi, a senior leader of the group, told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraqi factions possess highly advanced military capabilities, but they have not been used in the fight against the Zionist entity so far."

He indicated that these capabilities could be utilized in the near future if Israel intensifies its ground operations in southern Lebanon. "The deployment of these weapons depends on developments in Lebanon," al-Fatlawi said, adding that such weapons could "significantly alter the balance of power" if introduced into the conflict.

Iraqi resistance factions have frequently claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli ports and critical infrastructure in recent months, citing retaliation for Israeli strikes on Gaza and more recently on Lebanon.

Al-Fatlawi emphasized that any decision to use the advanced weaponry lies with the military and security leadership of the factions and stressed that there is "ongoing coordination among all forces within the resistance axis."