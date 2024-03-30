Iraq's national ID card system launched with 36 million citizens enrolled

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced that over 36 million Iraqi citizens have been enrolled in the national ID card system nationwide, with old documents set to be invalidated starting in April.

He highlighted that the national ID card will replace the voter card.

Al-Shammari said at a press conference that the ministry implemented mechanisms for the second phase of the National ID Card project, which was developed in collaboration with the National Security Advisor's office, "involving a comprehensive study since 2012 through specialized technical committees."

He also noted that since July 15, 2015, the project has encountered significant challenges, particularly related to infrastructure reconstruction in Nineveh and other governorates, directly impacting the project's timeline.

"There are currently 328 operational departments across Iraq, spanning from Duhok to Basra, with approximately 43,412 civil registry records being managed."

Minister Al-Shammari also highlighted that this period signifies the initial phase of the project's implementation, announcing the registration of 36,751,362 citizens in the National ID Card system.

"This data is categorized by various factors such as gender, religion, birth details, marital status, custody arrangements, residence information, life variables, and all pertinent natural and personal characteristics."

The project's second phase, involving its implementation in Iraqi embassies in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Al-Shammari, "includes activating an intermediate system aimed at ensuring data accuracy and linking it between the main data center at the Ministry of Interior and other ministries."

Regarding production logistics, the minister mentioned that the National ID Card manufacturing will take place in Baghdad using advanced technology and ensuring high quality. Additionally, he outlined plans to establish the foundational steps for producing e-passports.