Iraq’s historic Bab Al-Shatt Mosque to be restored after ISIS damage

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s historic Bab Al-Shatt Mosque is set for reconstruction, with rubble removal now underway, Ruayd Al-Laila, Director of the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate, said on Tuesday.

Al-Laila told Shafaq News Agency, “The reconstruction will be funded by donors from Mosul's Bab Al-Saray Association and supervised by the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate.”

"The restoration will follow an agreed-upon architectural style that preserves the mosque's heritage and aligns with its original design," he added, stressing "the importance of safeguarding the site's cultural and architectural identity."

Notably, the Bab Al-Shatt Mosque, also called Sheikh Al-Shatt Mosque, was built in the 6th Hijri century (12th century CE) by Zain Al-Din Abu Al-Hasan Ali Bin Baktakin, who died in 1168 CE. Situated on the Tigris River in the Shahwan neighborhood of Old Mosul, it stands as one of the city's most iconic landmarks, featuring a unique architectural design.

The project aims to restore the mosque's heritage, which was severely damaged by ISIS, while preserving its original architectural features. It is part of broader efforts to revive Mosul's historic landmarks following extensive damage in previous years.

Rebuilding Mosul After ISIS Control

When ISIS seized control of Mosul, it transformed the prominent Iraqi city into its main base, marking one of the most devastating periods experienced in modern times by the city and its inhabitants.

After driving out the terrorist group, the extent of devastation in Mosul gained international attention. The task of rebuilding was staggering, requiring an in-depth assessment of the extensive damage and a comprehensive reconstruction plan. Immediate priorities for the Iraqi successive governments included reviving vital services such as water, electricity, and accessible healthcare and reconstruction of roads, houses, and archeological sites with international support.