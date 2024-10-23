Iraq's healthcare index falls below average, Numbeo report shows

Shafaq News/ Iraq's healthcare index is considered low, according to a report on the Numbeo website, which assesses the standard of living across countries.

The report, based on its latest update in 2024, indicated, "The healthcare index in Iraq is considered low, with a score of 45.9 out of 100."

The index is based on six criteria: the skill and efficiency of medical staff, report processing speed, availability of modern equipment, trust in reports accuracy, staff friendliness and professionalism, and waiting time.

"The skill and efficiency of medical staff in Iraq are rated at 43.18%, while the index for report processing speed is similarly modest at 42.82%," the report highlighted. "The index for modern equipment, diagnosis, and treatment in Iraq was likewise below average, registering at 43.02%."

Furthermore, the index for accuracy in report completion stood at 40.8%, while staff friendliness and professionalism scored slightly below average, at 48.85%. “The waiting satisfaction index registered a particularly poor score of 38.22%,” the report affirmed.