Baghdad ranks last in 2025 healthcare index

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital has ranked last in the 2025 healthcare index, Numbeo, a website dedicated to living standards worldwide reported.

"Baghdad ranked 309th among global cities for this year, scoring 35 out of 100 points" the report indicated.

The index evaluates the overall quality of healthcare systems using a combination of user-contributed data and surveys. The criteria considered include the skill and competency of medical staff, speed in completing examinations and reports, equipment quality and modernity, accuracy and completeness in filling out reports, staff friendliness and courtesy, responsiveness and waiting times, convenience of location, and the cost of medical services. These criteria are rated by users on a scale from -2 to +2, with the final index presented on a scale ranging from 0 to 100 for easy comparison between different cities and countries.

Globally, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, claimed the top spot in the healthcare index with 88.6 points, followed by Taipei, Taiwan, with 86.7 points, Chiang Mai, Thailand, with 85 points, Makati, the Philippines, with 85 points, and Seoul, South Korea, which ranked fifth with 83 points.

In the Arab World, Doha in Qatar topped the list, ranking 70th globally with 73 points on the healthcare index. It was followed by Abu Dhabi in the UAE with 72 points, Dubai in the UAE with 69 points, Manama in Bahrain with 67 points, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with 65 points.

Baghdad, Caracas in Venezuela, and Damascus in Syria were at the bottom of the list.