Iraq’s ancient underground canal system added to World Heritage list

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources announced on Saturday the inclusion of the Lower Kahreez Haji Beykhan, an underground canal system in Kirkuk, on the World Heritage List for Irrigation Structures.

The announcement was made during the 75th Executive Council meetings of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), held in Sydney, Australia, from September 1 to 7.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "The Lower Kahreez Haji Beykhan has been recognized for its engineering achievement in constructing underground water channels. The system, built 150 years ago, required a deep understanding of various factors such as the slope of the land and the depth of groundwater levels."

The Kahreez was designed to supply water for both agricultural and domestic purposes, demonstrating advanced techniques that allowed water to be delivered efficiently across the region.

The Ministry hailed the recognition as a great achievement, noting that the system is "a testament to Iraq’s rich history in irrigation and water management."