Iraq’s ancient past on display: Italian media takes notice

Shafaq News/ Two Italian journalists have highlighted Iraq’s rich archaeological heritage following a visit to the Basra Civilization Museum, the Basra Inspectorate of Antiquities and Heritage announced on Wednesday.

“Rossella Fabiani and Cristiana Messori toured the museum’s four galleries, which display artifacts from the Sumerian, Babylonian, Assyrian, and Basran civilizations,” Mustafa Al-Husseini, Director of the Inspectorate, told Shafaq News, adding that the journalists were given an in-depth briefing on the museum’s rare and extensive collection, which includes thousands of pieces chronicling Iraq’s ancient history.

Al-Husseini noted that the visitors described the exhibits as “extraordinary,” pleadging to feature Iraq’s cultural legacy in future reports for Italian and international media.