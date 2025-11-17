SLC's al-Maliki calls for “strong" government

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq's State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki urged stepped-up efforts to form a “strong government” during separate meetings in Baghdad.

According to a statement from State of Law, the meetings with delegations from the National Al-Nahj Bloc and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan included discussions on political developments and ongoing talks among major blocs.

Al-Maliki called for accelerating government formation and emphasized the need for “practical programs,” while the two delegations affirmed their commitment to continued coordination and a shared national vision.

Iraq held special and general voting on November 9 and 11 with turnout at 56.11%. State of Law won 30 seats as blocs now move into government-negotiation talks.

