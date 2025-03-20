Iraq’s YBS supporters rally for fighter release

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Sinjar Protection Units (YBS) supporters protested in Nineveh province demanding the release of members detained by Iraqi forces after recent clashes, a security source reported on Thursday.

“Protesters, including families of the detainees, gathered outside the Intelligence Directorate building in Sinjar district, holding banners calling for their release,” the source told Shafaq News Agency, adding that security forces reinforced their presence around the facility to prevent escalation.

Earlier today, the YBS alleged that an Iraqi army unit ambushed a vehicle carrying its fighters on March 18, capturing five members. “Despite some being injured, they were mistreated, beaten, filmed, and the footage was published.”

The group also demanded the immediate release of its militants, warning of consequences.