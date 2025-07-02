Iraq’s Turkmen Front urges al-Sudani to reshape Kirkuk government

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Wednesday, the Turkmen Front urged the Iraqi government to oversee a reshuffle of Kirkuk’s local government to secure Turkmen participation in the province’s administration.

Front leader Mohammad Samaan Agha referenced recent talks within the State Administration Coalition (SAC)—a ruling alliance of major Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties—stressing the need to reinforce national unity and calling for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s direct involvement in crafting a new power-sharing arrangement.

“Achieving ethnic balance across all institutions—security, service, and administrative—is essential to reflect Kirkuk’s diverse identity and ensure genuine partnership among its communities,” he clarified.

Kirkuk, rich in oil resources and long disputed, remains a flashpoint among Iraq’s three main ethnic groups—Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen, who number between 2 and 3 million.