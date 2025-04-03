Iraq’s Teachers Declare Nationwide Strike on Sunday

Shafaq News/ Teachers declared a nationwide strike, demanding better pay and benefits, with the Coordinating Committee calling the action a necessary step to secure their rights.

Ali Rahim, a committee member, emphasized that the Sunday’s strike is aimed at securing rights for teachers, including the inclusion of educators in the Educational Service Law and granting them allowances equivalent to those offered to university staff under the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Key demands involve the inclusion of teachers in the cost-of-living allowance, along with increases in transportation, spousal, and children’s allowances,” Rahim explained.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Teachers’ Union Nafi’ Al-Zalzali stated that the syndicate has yet to decide its position on the strike but will hold a meeting on Sunday to make its decision based on discussions.

The member of the Parliamentary Education Committee Zuleikha Elias Qadu, expressed support for the teachers’ demands but warned that the strike’s timing, close to final exams, could harm students.

The strike follows ongoing disputes over compensation and inclusion in the Educational Service Law.

The Teachers' Union announced on Facebook, on March 28, that following a meeting with the PM Mohammed Al-Sudani, the syndicate presented two key demands: an increase in professional allowances and additional compensation based on geographic location.