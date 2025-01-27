Iraq's Rumaila inferno sparks safety concerns: BP vows investigation

Shafaq News/ British Petroleum (BP) has detailed its response to Friday’s fire at the Rumaila oil field in Basra, southern Iraq, which caused significant damage, disrupted exports and injured six workers. Iraqi lawmakers blamed the incident on negligence by the foreign operator managing the field.

Orkhan Guliev, BP’s General Manager for the Rumaila field, said in an official document obtained by Shafaq News Agency that the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed at this stage. However, a thorough investigation will be conducted to identify the cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The speed of our teams’ response to contain and control the incident reflects our commitment to safety values, team spirit, and individual responsibility," Guliev said. He praised the swift action of the team in shift C at DS5, which included immediately halting production and contacting the emergency response team.

“Workers were evacuated in an orderly manner, ensuring everyone’s safety.”

According to him, a key factor in limiting the spread of the fire was the quick response in shutting down the wells supplying DS5, which reduced the flow of oil. “Emergency teams, including firefighters, worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to tank number 3, keeping it cool to avoid escalation.”

Firefighting teams from both northern and southern Rumaila, as well as from Basra Oil Company (BOC) and Zubair, played a central role in extinguishing the flames. Additionally, Rumaila security forces and the oil police ensured smooth access and quick movement of personnel and vehicles during the emergency, according to Guliev.

Guliev confirmed that, despite the damage, there were no major injuries. A few workers sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention on-site, reiterating that the safety of employees and the environment remains BP’s top priority.

Initial investigations into the fire have revealed shortcomings in the foreign operator’s management, while Iraq’s Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee pointed to the absence of adequate electronic safety measures and the outdated infrastructure at the Rumaila field, increasing the likelihood of similar incidents.

The fire has drawn scrutiny from Iraqi officials, with lawmakers pointing to negligence and aging infrastructure as contributing factors.

Earlier, Ali Shaddad, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee, said the blaze, which lasted several hours, forced a complete shutdown of the station and resulted in the loss of an estimated 180,000 to 200,000 barrels of oil from Iraq’s export capacity.

“Preliminary findings show negligence by the foreign operator [BP], which instructed employees to activate a storage tank that had recently undergone maintenance but was out of service,” Shaddad told Shafaq News.

According to the safety department at Rumaila, the fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. and was contained by 5:30 p.m. after extensive firefighting efforts involving 20 fire trucks.

“The infrastructure at Rumaila lacks modern safety systems, making it vulnerable to similar incidents,” Shaddad warned, adding that Iraq’s parliamentary oil and gas committee will act after the investigation concludes.

Petroleum experts said operational errors were likely responsible for the explosion, noting that such incidents were more common in the past but are increasingly rare with modern safety standards.

About BP-Rumaila

BP, with a history of oil exploration in Iraq dating back to the 1920s, plays a critical role in operating the Rumaila oilfield, one of the largest producing fields in the world. Discovered in 1953, Rumaila is estimated to hold around 17 billion barrels of recoverable oil, contributing nearly a third of Iraq’s crude output—essential revenue for the country.

Since returning to Iraq in 2009, BP has led the Rumaila Operating Organization (ROO), a partnership with PetroChina and Iraq’s Basra Oil Company (BOC), under a 25-year Technical Service Contract (TSC) extended to 2034.

According to BP, this collaboration has increased production by 40%, with peak output exceeding 1.5 million barrels per day, and delivered over 5 billion barrels of oil since 2010.