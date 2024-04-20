Iraq's Parliamentary Defense: Kalsu explosion - attack or accident?

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Security and Defense6 1Committee confirmed that the investigative committees have not yet determined the nature of the explosion at the "Kalsu" camp in the northern Babil governorate.

The incident occurred late on Friday when a massive explosion rocked a military base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), located 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that three missiles targeted the PMF's 27th Brigade headquarters within the base, resulting in three injuries and significant material damages.

The committee rapporteur, Ali Al-Bandawi, told Shafaq News Agency that "so far, the specialized investigative committees have not reached results confirming whether the explosion and fire at the Kalsu camp in northern Babil province resulted from an airstrike or an accidental incident," pointing out that "the specialized investigative committees are still conducting the investigation, and within the coming hours, the preliminary results of this incident and the cause of the explosion will likely be revealed, whether it was an airstrike or an accidental incident."

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran-backed forces within the PMF, particularly under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. This escalation follows more than 160 military attacks on US airbases in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023, with Iran-backed forces launching numerous attacks on US forces in the region.

In response, the United States has targeted facilities of the PMF that have resulted in casualties among PMF members, including prominent leaders such as Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari (Abu Taqwa) of Harakat al-Nujaba, who was killed in a US airstrike in January.

The US denied any involvement in the Kalsu explosion