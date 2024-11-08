Iraq's PMF announces pension adjustment for families of fallen and injured fighters

Iraq's PMF announces pension adjustment for families of fallen and injured fighters
2024-11-08T12:22:39+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief, Faleh al-Fayyadh, announced on Friday an adjustment to pension salaries for the families of PMF martyrs and wounded personnel, bringing their pensions in line with the salaries of active-duty fighters.

Al-Fayyadh stated in a press briefing that “this adjustment will benefit all families of PMU martyrs, as well as injured personnel with a disability rate of 75 percent or higher.”

He added that the updated pension payments are set to be issued starting December 2024.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon