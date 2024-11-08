Iraq's PMF announces pension adjustment for families of fallen and injured fighters

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) chief, Faleh al-Fayyadh, announced on Friday an adjustment to pension salaries for the families of PMF martyrs and wounded personnel, bringing their pensions in line with the salaries of active-duty fighters.

Al-Fayyadh stated in a press briefing that “this adjustment will benefit all families of PMU martyrs, as well as injured personnel with a disability rate of 75 percent or higher.”

He added that the updated pension payments are set to be issued starting December 2024.