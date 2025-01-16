Iraq’s PM seeks EBRD support for banking reforms, infrastructure projects

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Thursday, with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London, led by the bank’s President, Odile Renaud-Basso.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's media office, the meeting addressed the implementation of an agreement between Iraq and the EBRD, previously ratified by the Iraqi Parliament. Discussions included the bank’s potential role in “developing Iraq’s private sector and advancing renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency.”

During the meeting Al-Sudani expressed gratitude for the EBRD’s decision to approve Iraq’s membership last October, calling it an “important step” toward strengthening partnerships. “This collaboration aligns with our government’s priorities across multiple sectors,” he stated.

Al-Sudani emphasized the government’s focus on critical infrastructure projects that could benefit from EBRD financing, particularly in areas impacted by conflict. “Key projects include roads, bridges, and public transportation, which are essential for Iraq’s recovery and development,” he said.

The Minister also requested technical assistance from the EBRD to modernize Iraq’s banking sector and improve its overall financial environment.

To further strengthen cooperation, Al-Sudani extended an invitation to Renaud-Basso to visit Iraq and assess potential opportunities for collaboration firsthand. Additionally, a proposal was made to “establish a joint working group tasked with prioritizing projects in which the EBRD would participate in Iraq.”