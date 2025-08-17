Iraq's Nineveh slammed over 'partisan quotas' for key posts

Shafaq News – Nineveh

A circulating document has drawn attention over how administrative posts in Iraq’s Nineveh Provincial Council are being divided, with assignments linked directly to the number of seats held by each political bloc.

Council sources confirmed to Shafaq News that the document lays out an internal formula for distributing posts in the new council. Administrative roles—including deputy governors, advisers, and department directors—are allocated according to each bloc’s share of the council’s 29 seats.

The document also noted that the positions represent a “proportional share” precisely calculated from the total seats of all blocs.

“From the first day, I made clear that departments, divisions, and deputies in Nineveh should be managed based on competence and expertise, not party quotas,” Abdullah Al-Najafi, a council member, stressed to Shafaq News, reaffirming his strong rejection of any partisan division of these posts.

He further added that the positions “are imposed through pressure on executive offices rather than through voting,” stressing that Nineveh deserves the most capable, “not those placed through flawed quota practices.”